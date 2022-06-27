Journalist Mohammed Zubair of AltNews Arrested for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments, Promoting Enmity'

Journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. Zubair is one of the two founders of fact-checking website AltNews. Delhi Police has registered a case against him under sections 153 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to Zubair’s arrest, Pratik Sinha, the other founder of the website, tweeted: “(Mohammed) Zubair was called today by the special cell, Delhi, for investigation in a 2020 case for which he had already had a protection against arrest from high court. However, today at around 6.45 pm, we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been arrested. No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests.” (sic)

Delhi Police Special Cell said Zubair joined the investigation in the case, and he has been arrested only after having sufficient evidence on record. He is being produced before the magistrate for seeking further remand for the purpose of the investigation, police added.

