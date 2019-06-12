Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Journalist Prashant Kanojia to Walk Free from Jail as Chief Judicial Magistrate Sends Release Order

CJM (in-charge) Sanjai Kumar directed the release of the journalist on furnishing of two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond for the same amount.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Journalist Prashant Kanojia to Walk Free from Jail as Chief Judicial Magistrate Sends Release Order
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Image: Facebook)
Lucknow: The release order for journalist Prashant Kanojia was sent to Lucknow jail Wednesday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate here, a day after the Supreme Court ordered his immediate release.

CJM (in-charge) Sanjai Kumar directed the release of the journalist on furnishing of two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond for the same amount.

The court sent the release order to jail after the bond and the sureties were filed, paving the way for his release on bail.

Earlier, a certified copy of the Supreme Court order directing his release was filed at the CJM court here.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted bail to Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said the Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable.
