English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist Priya Ramani to Appear in Delhi Court Today Over Defamation Case Filed by MJ Akbar
Ramani was among several women who accused Akbar, forcing him to resign from the Cabinet in October last year.
File photo of MJ Akbar.
Loading...
NEW DELHI: Senior journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused former Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct during his time as a media personality, will appear in a Delhi court on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by him.
Ramani was among several women who accused Akbar, forcing him to resign from the Cabinet in October last year. The politician filed a defamation case against her, following which Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned her.
The Editors Guild of India had earlier suspended Akbar from membership until the defamation case he had filed against Ramani came to its logical conclusion. "A majority of our executive committee members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar be suspended," a statement issued by the media body read.
Ramani was among several women who accused Akbar, forcing him to resign from the Cabinet in October last year. The politician filed a defamation case against her, following which Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned her.
The Editors Guild of India had earlier suspended Akbar from membership until the defamation case he had filed against Ramani came to its logical conclusion. "A majority of our executive committee members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar be suspended," a statement issued by the media body read.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Oscar Flatbreads, French champagne, Chocolate Oscar Statuettes Served at the Bash
- Oscars 2019: Ruth E Carter Makes History with Best Costume Design Win for Black Panther
- Kohli Shushes Vizag Crowd for Chanting During Two-minute Silence
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results