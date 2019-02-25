Journalist Priya Ramani to Appear in Delhi Court Today Over Defamation Case Filed by MJ Akbar

Senior journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused former Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct during his time as a media personality, will appear in a Delhi court on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by him.Ramani was among several women who accused Akbar, forcing him to resign from the Cabinet in October last year. The politician filed a defamation case against her, following which Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned her.The Editors Guild of India had earlier suspended Akbar from membership until the defamation case he had filed against Ramani came to its logical conclusion. "A majority of our executive committee members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar be suspended," a statement issued by the media body read.