Journalist Ravish Kumar, Four Others Win Ramon Magsaysay Award

Ravish Kumar, who is among the five recipients of the award this year, was honoured for 'his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless'.

August 2, 2019
New Delhi: NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has been conferred with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Asian equivalent of the Nobel, which recognises the "greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia".

Kumar, who is among the five recipients of the award this year, was honoured for “his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless”, the citation read. Referring to his news programme ‘Prime Time’, the foundation said it deals with real-life, under-reported problems of ordinary people.

The four other winners are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

Kumar, who has been associated with NDTV since 1996, is known for his plain-speak and has often faced threats for the same.

Established in 1957, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's highest honour. It celebrates the memory and leadership example of the third Philippine president after whom the award is named, and is given every year to individuals or organisations in Asia who manifest the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late and beloved Filipino leader.

