Journalist Shot at in Front of Children in Ghaziabad, 5 Arrested After CCTV Captures Crime

Five people have been arrested in connection with a case in which a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Ghazaiabad near Delhi on Monday night at around 10:30 pm.

The journalist, identified as Vikram Joshi, was attacked while he was returning from his sister's place on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men opened fire at him. Joshi received a bullet injury on his head and is in a critical condition at city's Yashoda Hospital, reported ANI.

Visuals of the attack were captured in CCTV footage of a road in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area, where the attack took place. All five arrested are known to Joshi's family, the police said.

In the footage, Joshi's bike can be seen swerving when suddenly in no time, a group of men surround the vehicle and start pulling and hitting him. The two children started to run away the moment the bike fell.

Joshi was then dragged towards a car and the accused started to hit him before fleeing the spot, following which Joshi's daughter rushed towards him, screaming for help. She sat on the road next to her father and tried to stop passers by asking for help. Few people then came forward to help the injured man.

The incident occurred days after Joshi filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.