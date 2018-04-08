English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist Shot at Inside Ghaziabad Home, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary and shot at him in the stomach and right hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.
Anuj Chaudhary was shot at by unknown assailants at his home in Ghaziabad.
New Delhi: A journalist was shot at by two unidentified gunmen in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday. Police said the scribe has suffered multiple bullet wounds on his hand, leg and stomach.
Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary and shot at him in the stomach and right hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.
Chaudhary works for Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel and the husband of BSP councillor, Nisha.
Police suspect that personal enmity could be a reason behind the attack while other angles are also being probed.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe's residence and fired at him.
"The firing incident occurred due to old enmity," Krishna said.
The officials further added that he has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital after being shot twice and is said to be critically injured.
Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said.
"The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.
Also Watch
Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary and shot at him in the stomach and right hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.
Chaudhary works for Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel and the husband of BSP councillor, Nisha.
Police suspect that personal enmity could be a reason behind the attack while other angles are also being probed.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe's residence and fired at him.
"The firing incident occurred due to old enmity," Krishna said.
The officials further added that he has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital after being shot twice and is said to be critically injured.
Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said.
"The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell