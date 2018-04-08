Journalist Shot at Inside Ghaziabad Home, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

A journalist was shot at by two unidentified gunmen in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday. Police said the scribe has suffered multiple bullet wounds on his hand, leg and stomach.Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary and shot at him in the stomach and right hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.Chaudhary works for Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel and the husband of BSP councillor, Nisha.Police suspect that personal enmity could be a reason behind the attack while other angles are also being probed.Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe's residence and fired at him."The firing incident occurred due to old enmity," Krishna said.The officials further added that he has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital after being shot twice and is said to be critically injured.Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said."The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.