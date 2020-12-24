News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Journalist Succumbs to Injuries at Jaipur Hospital Days After Attack

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Abhishek Soni along with a woman friend had stopped at a roadside eatery on the night of December 8. He got into an argument with the accused.

A video journalist died at a hospital here days after he was grievously injured in an attack by a group of assailants, police said on Thursday. Abhishek Soni along with a woman friend had stopped at a roadside eatery on the night of December 8. He got into an argument with the accused, who were already present at the spot, after they started harassing the woman, the police said.

The accused hit him with an iron road. The woman was also injured in the incident, they said. "They (Soni and his friend) were admitted to a hospital where Soni died on Wednesday night," SHO of Mansarover police station Rameshwar Lal said.

The woman was discharged after primary treatment, he said. Lal said one of the accused — Shankar Chaudhary, a resident of Phagi town — has already been arrested. The remaining two, identified as Kanaram Jat and Surendra Jat, are absconding and searches are being carried out to nab them.


