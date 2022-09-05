Journalist-Themed Ganesh Pandal Attracts Devotees in Large Numbers Amidst Reports of Idol, Laddoo Theft in Parts of Telangana

Devotees have been witnessing different varieties of Ganesh idols marking the 10-days-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival across Telangana. The idols of Lord Ganesha with journalist theme at a pandal on the premises of Karimnagar bus stand have been attracting devotees in large numbers. The idols have been replicating video journalists, content writers, photojournalists, and television news presenters (anchors). According to the Indian Youth Secure Organisation representatives, the Ganesh pandal has been uplifting the spirit of journalists with ethics and values.

Meanwhile, the theft of Ganesh’s idol at a pandal in Gopal Nagar of Rajanna Sircilla district was reported. According to the organizers, the theft took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They suspect a person who stands at the pandal with a two-wheeler stole the idol after observing recorded footage from the CCTV cameras. Earlier there was an instance where laddoos were stolen from the Ganesh pandal.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police took a person into custody and were shocked to hear the reason behind stealing the laddoos from the said pandal. According to the police, the arrested person has said that he steal the laddoos at the pandal in order to feed his mother so that her health will be recovered as per the divine advice from a baba. As his financial condition will not allowing to buy a laddoo, he steals the laddoos. The thief said that his mother’s health has been showing a sign of recovery after she ate the stolen laddoos. The police freed the accused after giving a stern warning not to repeat the crime in the future.

