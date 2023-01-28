CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Journalist Tied to Tree, Beaten Over Argument in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad; 6 Arrested | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Journalist Tied to Tree, Beaten Over Argument in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad; 6 Arrested | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 18:36 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to assault and criminal intimidation. (Photo: @ravindra_devv)

Videos widely circulated online shows a man tied to a tree and slapped and punched repeatedly by a man while several others stood and watched.

A 25-year-old journalist was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad reportedly over a petty argument.

Videos of the incident that have been widely circulated online shows a man tied to a tree and and slapped, punched repeatedly by a man while several others stood and watched.

According to NDTV, the journalist, Prakash Yadav, works for a local news organisation in Madhya Pradesh and was attacked when he was on his way from work to his village in Kotgaon.

According to the victim, a group of men surrounded Yadav and took him to a farm nearby where he was tied to a tree and beaten. In his FIR, Yadav reportedly said he was assaulted over an argument that he had with one of the accused on January 1. Local media reports suggest that he was beaten for an hour.

Six people involved in the case have been arrested and it seems that the accused had some old rivalry with the victim, a police official told The Times of India . A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to assault and criminal intimidation.

