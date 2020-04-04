Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

1-min read

Journalist Who Attended Kamal Nath's Press Meet and His Daughter Now Test Negative for Covid-19

The woman had tested coronavirus positive on March 21, while her 62-year-old father was found infected four days later. Both of them had been admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal for treatment.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: A London-returned woman, who was the first person to test coronavirus positive in Bhopal, and her journalist father, also a COVID-19 patient, have been discharged from a hospital here after their repeat samples tested negative, a senior official said on Saturday.

The daughter-father duo was discharged from the AIIMS, Bhopal on Friday night, the official said.

"The woman, as well as her journalist father, were discharged as their repeat samples tested negative," director of AIIMS Bhopal, Dr Sarman Singh told PTI.

The woman had tested coronavirus positive on March 21, while her 62-year-old father was found infected four days later. Both of them had been admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal for treatment.

Days before testing positive, the journalist had attended the then chief minister Kamal Nath's press conference on March 20. His test results later triggered panic among those journalists, who were also present at Nath's briefing.

The woman, who was pursuing a post-graduate course in law in London, had returned to Bhopal via Delhi on March 18.

Bhopal divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava confirmed that they have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

