Journalist Who Broke Story of Salt, Roti Being Served as Mid-day Meal in UP Booked for Criminal Conspiracy
The move comes despite an assurance by the district magistrate that the matter would be looked into and 'those responsible for serving such low standard mid-day meal will be dealt with strictly'.
Screenshot of the incident.
Lucknow: More than a week after a video showed children studying at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district eating chappatis with salt as their mid-day meal, a flagship scheme of the central government, the state government has booked the journalist who reported the incident.
Pawan Jaiswal, who works with Jansandesh, a Hindi publication, has been booked for criminal conspiracy. Two more people who alerted Jaiswal of the act, including the representative of the concerned village, have been booked for “cooking up” the story and for “putting forth wrong facts”.
What’s shocking is that the case was filed despite the district magistrate suspending two people after the allegations were found to be true.
Anurag Patel, district magistrate of Mirzapur, had told News18, “The issue has come to our notice and an inquiry was ordered in the issue. After the allegations of serving roti and salt were found true, two people Murari and Arvind Tripathi have been suspended and strict action will be taken further,” District Magistrate, Mirzapur, Anurag Patel had said.
In the video, around 100 students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district’s Siyur village were only served a paltry meal of salt and roti.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also ordered a probe in the matter. Newly-sworn in Basic Education Minister of the state, Satish Dwivedi, had promised strict action against the culprits.
The case is a grim reminder of the increasing trend of journalists being targeted in the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state.
First, it was Noida where a few journalists working with a news portal were arrested and booked under the Gangster act after a very flimsy FIR claimed that their articles were trying to defame the Noida police and blackmail certain officers.
Then it was Varanasi where a photo journalist was booked for catching on camera VNS police using children to clean the ghats. The charge slapped against the journalist is that he paid children to work.
Journalists in Varanasi have been protesting against the action.
In Shamli district of west UP, too, journalists have been targeted by administration lately and have been on dharna for the past few days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- We were Concentrating So Much on Daenerys & Jon Snow, Say Game of Thrones Makers on Coffee-Cup Gaffe
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs