Journalist Working with Telugu Daily Hacked to Death in Andhra Pradesh
Police said K Satyanarayana, 45, a reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime.
Representative image.
Amaravati: Unidentified assailants hacked to death the local reporter of a Telugu daily in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said.
K Satyanarayana, 45, reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime, they said. The incident occurred at S Annavaram village.
An official release said the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang directed East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi to personally visit
the scene of offence and unearth the facts.
The DGP instructed the SP to bring the culprits to book immediately, the release added. "We will investigate the case from all angles," a senior police official said.
