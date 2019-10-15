Take the pledge to vote

Journalist Working with Telugu Daily Hacked to Death in Andhra Pradesh

Police said K Satyanarayana, 45, a reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Journalist Working with Telugu Daily Hacked to Death in Andhra Pradesh
Amaravati: Unidentified assailants hacked to death the local reporter of a Telugu daily in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said.

K Satyanarayana, 45, reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime, they said. The incident occurred at S Annavaram village.

An official release said the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang directed East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi to personally visit

the scene of offence and unearth the facts.

The DGP instructed the SP to bring the culprits to book immediately, the release added. "We will investigate the case from all angles," a senior police official said.

