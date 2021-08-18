Journalists Assaulted for Covering Muharram Procession at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar; Cops Transferred

The Jammu and Kashmir Police transferred a station house officer (SHO) along with six others on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting journalists during a Muharram procession at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday. A senior police officer told News18 that Aftab Ahmad Bhat was removed from his position as SHO Shergarhi.

While leading his team, Bhat was seen shouting at and hitting media people, who had gathered to cover the rally at Jehangir Chowk, according to the senior police officer. Videos that went viral on social media showed the policemen and the SHO chasing away the journalists with a stick and delivering blows to scribes who had no option but to run away.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had been critical of Bhat’s action and said it was not acceptable. “DGP J&K Dilbag Singh takes serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer (sic),” the Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier tweeted.

Another senior officer said the police had decided to take action after scanning the videos. “The cop seemed very angry and that does not mean good policing,” the officer said.

Sajad Hameed, a young freelance photojournalist, who was allegedly targeted, regretted that his camera was broken. His father had given him the camera on his birthday, he told his colleagues.

Tuesday’s incident was not the first of its kind. Journalist bodies in Kashmir have been reporting about such incidents of scribes being harassed by law enforcing agencies on a regular basis. Despite working in hostile conditions, a fairly large number of media persons have reported about similar assaults though actions have rarely been taken.

In a statement, the Kashmir Press Club urged the authorities to “respect the freedom of expression” and “allow journalists to perform their professional duties”. Journalists even asked for compensation be given to young Hameed.

The incident drew flak from former J&K chief ministers and netizens. “He’s an independent photojournalist. His camera is his livelihood. The administration owes it to Sajad to compensate him for the loss he has suffered while working,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted while sharing photos of the incident.

While sharing the video that captures the chaos at Jehangir Chowk, PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Media is spending hours debating the human tragedy and unfolding crisis in Afghanistan but will they speak up for their own community in Kashmir who were beaten to pulp today by security forces for doing their job?”

In April, the police had issued directions to all district SSPs to take legal action if a journalist comes near encounter site. The controversial order was issued after a video was widely shared on social media in which journalists were seen being thrashed.

