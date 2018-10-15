English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist’s Decomposing Body Found in Noida Flat ‘3 Weeks After Death’
Basu, who earlier worked with Times of India, was suffering from kidney ailment and had travelled to Chennai for a kidney donor last year.
Basu had been living in the 16th floor flat for more than a year now. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The decomposing body of journalist Babita Basu, 52, was found in her Noida flat on Sunday morning. She was on dialysis and is believed to have died three weeks ago, the police said.
Basu had been living in the 16th floor flat for more than a year now.
Her death was discovered on Sunday morning when the landlord, Arun Satijha, knocked at her door to get the rent agreement renewed. She had not been responding to his repeated phone calls, the Times of India reported. The landlord got a foul smell from the flat and called up Basu’s son, who works in a private firm in Bangalore.
Her son had also been trying to reach her and had called up the landlord on Saturday asking him to visit his mother. Basu’s son arrived from Bangalore when the landlord informed him about the foul smell. The door was broken in presence of police. The neighbours too seemed clueless about what had happened as her flat is located at the end of a corridor.
"She died 20-25 days ago. Prima facie, it looks like a case of natural death," said Amit Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Sector 39 police station.
Basu, who earlier worked with Times of India, was suffering from kidney ailment and had travelled to Chennai for a kidney donor last year.
