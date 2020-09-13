Journalists in Tripura Say They Feel Unsafe after CM Biplab Deb's 'Threats' to 'Over-excited' Newspapers

After Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb was heard saying that he would not forgive "over-excited" newspapers for creating "confusion" about the Covid-19 situation, journalists in the state have said that they fear the threats issued by him.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the CM was recorded making the statement at Sabroom, where he had gone to lay the foundation of Tripura's first Special Economic Zone.

“Some newspapers are trying to confuse people, getting over-excited. History will not forgive them, people of Tripura won’t forgive them and I, Biplab Deb, shall not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that,” he is heard saying in the video clip that has been doing the rounds on social media.

The Chief Minister's Office, has, however, denied the allegations that Deb had threatened journalists.

The CM's media advisor was also quoted as saying that the Tripura government is committed to press freedom and media rights. The advisor, however, accused some local newspapers of working with some agenda.

A member of the Forum for Protection of Media and Journalists in Tripura was quoted as saying, "The ruling party and the government are issuing regular threats to media organisations through press conferences. The CM’s threat to media organisations at a public gathering has shoved us into fear. We weren’t this afraid even during the Emergency."