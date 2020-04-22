Journalists, Police Personnel to Be Tested for Covid-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka health department has decided to test all journalists involved in COVID-19 reporting in Bengaluru. This comes days after more than 50 journalists in Mumbai and more than 30 in Chennai tested positive.

200 journalists will be tested each day, covering 1,000 journalists in the city in five days.

The department has also decided to test all symptomatic police personnel involved in quarantine, isolation, surveillance activities of suspect, COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Karnataka government has declared 337 containment zones in the state and has identified 22 more, taking the total number of these zones to 359. This includes the 19 containment zones from Bengaluru district with the highest number of positive cases in the state.

29,512 samples have been tested so far out of which 3,279 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The health department will also test all SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and ILI (influenza like illness) cases for COVID-19 in their initial phase.

The government has also ordered pregnant women and mothers of children below the age of one to be relieved of COVID-19 duties and to accommodate them elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the health department asked all private medical colleges to start fever clinics whose equipment would be funded by the district administration.

