Journey for Livelihood: Veterinary Doctor Lends Car to Couple on Foot for 5 Days to Reach Chennai

Having lost their job during the Covid-19’s second lockdown this year, a Kovai couple decided to walk hundreds of kilometres to Chennai with their one-year-old baby to get a job. But help came from a doctor in Vellore.

Naveen and Ramya, a couple hailing from the Madukkarai area of Coimbatore district with their one-year-old baby, have been struggling for food. The 28-year-old Naveen decided to go for brick-making work in Chennai along with his family, carrying their baby and all their little savings. The family began their journey by walking from Kovai to Chennai. Taking naps in between, getting food along the way, the couple reached Vellore on foot, which took them five long days. On exhausting, the couple stopped to rest on the roadside. On seeing them tired, the locals decided to contact Ravishankar, who is a doctor by profession, for help. Looking at their plight, Ravishankar, who is a veterinary doctor at Vellore Government Veterinary Hospital, lends his car to help the couple reach Chennai at his own expense.

Naveen said they were living in a rented house and could not afford to pay rent or buy food due to the job loss. He said he was caught in a debt trap after his mother’s medical expenses. “In this situation, I was informed about a job in Chennai provided with a house to stay in. That’s how I dared to walk to Chennai with my family. Some kind-hearted people along the way helped us with food that made us walk around 400 km,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here