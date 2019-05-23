English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Joynagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jaynagar): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Joynagar (জয়নগর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Joynagar (জয়নগর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Joynagar (Jaynagar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.21%. The estimated literacy level of Joynagar is 71.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pratima Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 1,08,384 votes which was 9.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.71% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Tarun Mondal of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 53,705 votes which was 5.86% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 48.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.09% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Joynagar was: Uma Saren (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,57,902 men, 7,00,787 women and 35 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Joynagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Joynagar is: 22.1772 88.4258
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জয়নগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જોયનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜாய்நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జయ నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಯ್ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജോയ്നഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Tarun Mondal of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 53,705 votes which was 5.86% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 48.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Joynagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Jaykrishna Haldar
RJCP
--
--
Swapan Kumar Mandal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NDPI
--
--
Ashoke Bairagi
RSP
--
--
Subhas Naskar
INC
--
--
Tapan Mondal
AITC
--
--
Pratima Mondal
BSP
--
--
Sankar Deb Mondal
BJP
--
--
Dr. Ashok Kandary
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.09% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Joynagar was: Uma Saren (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,57,902 men, 7,00,787 women and 35 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Joynagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Joynagar is: 22.1772 88.4258
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জয়নগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જોયનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜாய்நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జయ నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಯ್ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജോയ്നഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results