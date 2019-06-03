Take the pledge to vote

Joyride Turns Nightmare for 14 Kids in Ahmedabad, Rescued by Fire Brigade in Daring Midnight Op

Minutes after getting a call, the staff of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to Sabarmati Riverfront and brought down people stuck in the merry-go-round.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Joyride Turns Nightmare for 14 Kids in Ahmedabad, Rescued by Fire Brigade in Daring Midnight Op
Photo for representation.
Ahmedabad: In a daring operation, the Ahmedabad Fire Brigade here around Sunday midnight rescued as many as 40 people, including 14 children, stuck in a tall merry-go-round at a fun fair.

Minutes after getting a call, the staff of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the west end of the Sabarmati Riverfront and brought down the people stuck in the tall ride.

The fire brigade used a 55-metre-tall snorkel. Those rescued included 14 children and eight women.

Fire brigade officials said they got a call from a person stuck in mid-air in the uppermost cubicle of the ride. The merry-go-round developed a technical snag when it was at its full pace.
