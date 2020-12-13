BJP President JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says in Good Health Following Home Isolation

BJP national president JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19 . Announcing the diagnosis on Twitter, Nadda said he is in home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and is in good health.

The BJP chief also appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 after showing initial symptoms. I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Nadda said.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda recently wrapped up a visit to West Bengal where his convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress workers with stones and bricks at Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The war of words that ensued between BJP and Trinamool Congress snowballed into a Centre versus state faceoff when the Union home ministry summoned three IPS officers overseeing Nadda’s security on central deputation. The West Bengal government has rebuffed the order.