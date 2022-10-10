JP's Legacy Heats Up Bihar Politics: Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit, Nitish Kumar Says 'Doesn't Matter Who Comes and Celebrates'

Bihar’s Sitab Diara, the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP or Loknayaka, has suddenly shot to limelight. Reason: Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit on October 11, to mark JP’s birth anniversary.

JP was born in Sitab Diara, a village located in the Chhapra district of Bihar, but this hamlet got displaced due to floods in the Ghaghra or Saryu River. While the work to repair Sitab Diara road connecting the districts of Balia and Chapra is being carried out on a war-footing, a huge tent has been put up in Lala Tola, where Shah will address local people from UP and Bihar on October 11. Besides this, two sprawling buildings have also been constructed side by side, one by the Bihar government and the other by the Centre, as part of JP trust.

VIPs have started to descend in hordes to make the event special. Minister of State for home Nityanand Rai also visited the village to oversee the preparations ahead of the event. The function will be grand as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also accompany Shah.

Moreover, to everyone’s surprise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a sudden visit to Sitab Diara and oversaw the development works taken up by the Bihar government. Kumar’s visit marked a departure from tradition as he visited JP’s birthplace on his death anniversary, which fell on October 8.

JP’s LEGACY

JP was a cult figure and revered as the tallest socialist leader in this part of the country post-Independence. He was hailed as a leader who led the Quit India movement after escaping from the Hazaribagh jail when all top leaders were in jail. He ran an underground movement successfully against the British before he was caught in 1943. He was released after 31 months in 1946.

His role was immense during the Bhoodan Andolan (land donation movement), which he joined with his Gandhian wife Prabhawati. He left party politics in 1957 to devote himself to the welfare of the downtrodden.

JP was known in Bihar as a stalwart who challenged the might of Indira Gandhi when she was at the peak of her popularity after her victory over Pakistan. She had become sort of an autocrat as JP mentioned in his numerous letters written to her centred around electoral reforms, the use of dirty money in the elections and the larger issue of freedom of expression.

The students’ movement of Gujarat in 1974 agitated JP to no end. He visited Ahmedabad and extended his support to the students leading to the fall of the Chimanbhai Patel government.

A large part of Bihar was already up in arms, as students were agitating in great numbers. An ailing, 72-year-old JP demanded dismissal of the Bihar assembly following the killing of eight students in police firing.

His call on June 5, 1974, from Gandhi Maidan, culminated in a nationwide mass movement to overthrow the authoritarian Indira Gandhi government. JP had said he wanted total revolution, not just the dissolution of the government. JP was responsible for bringing a non-Congress government for the first time after Independence, but he brought many socialist leaders like Chandrashekhar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, VP Singh, Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others to prominence.

POLITICAL CHATTER

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal questioned the rationale of Nitish Kumar’s visit. Janata Dal (U) president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh wrote to Shah and asked him to assess the work done by the Bihar and UP governments.

This is Amit Shah’s second visit to Bihar after Nitish Kumar sided with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress are major constituents.

Shah’s visit has irked the JD (U) to an extent that Lalan Singh has dubbed it as “tourism”. His last visit to the communally sensitive Kishanganj and Purnea districts created a political storm in Bihar politics as Mahagathbandhan saw the home minister’s visit as an attempt to polarize the voters based on religion, instead of their trend of caste consideration.

Speaking to News 18 in Sitab Diara, Nitish Kumar said: “JP was the tallest leader of his time. I owe everything I acquired in my life to him. His socialist ideals impacted the lives of many. It doesn’t matter who comes and celebrates his birth anniversary (referring to Amit Shah’s visit).”

Nitish Kumar will hold programmes in Nagaland, where JP spent his initial years, on his birth anniversary.

Shah and Kumar have initiated competitive politics in Bihar to coopt JP Narayan, who was singlehandedly responsible for bringing down the Indira Gandhi government and starting an era of opposition politics in India.

Bihar is far away from assembly polls, which are scheduled in 2025, but rumblings for the Lok Sabha polls have already begun.

