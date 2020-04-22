Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JPSC 6th Result 2020 Announced at jpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The interviews for the final selection were conducted from February 24 to March 6. A total of 325 candidates have been selected for 326 vacancies.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
JPSC 6th Result 2020 Announced at jpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here
(Image: News18.com)

JPSC 6th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final result of Combined Civil Services exam 2016 today. The JPSC 6th Result 2020 was published by Jharkhand Public Service Commission on its official website www.jpsc.gov.in.

Candidates, who appeared in the exam, can download 6th JPSC result 2020 via direct link here

The interviews for the final selection were conducted from February 24 to March 6. A total of 325 candidates have been selected for 326 vacancies.

A total of 86 candidates belonging to general quota have qualified for State Administrative Service and 34 from ST, 15 from SC and 8 from backward class quota have been selected for the State Administrative Service.

The Commission has not released the final scores of the candidates. The JPSC 6th Result 2020 mark sheet will be published on April 27.

JPSC selects candidates for Jharkhand Civil Services on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

Notification of the 6th JPSC was released in 2016 and prelims exam was conducted on December 18, 2016. The results of the prelims were declared on February 23, 2017.

How to check the JPSC Result 2020:

Step 1) Visit on the official website – www.jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2) Click on the link reading “6th Civil Services result.”

Step 3) Download the results.

Step 5) A PDF document will open containing the roll number of selected candidates.

