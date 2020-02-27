Take the pledge to vote

JPSC Releases Notification for Combined Civil Services Examination. Check at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Combined Civil Services examination is being conducted for filling 267 vacancies to various posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 27, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
JPSC Releases Notification for Combined Civil Services Examination. Check at jpsc.gov.in
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has put out a notification for Combined Civil Services Examination-2017, 2018 and 2019 on its official website at jpsc.gov.in.

The application process for JPSC Combined Civil Services will continue from March 1 to March 30. Those willing to take JPSC Combined Civil Services examination can make application fee payment till April 1.

JPSC Combined Civil Services examination is being conducted for filling 267 vacancies to various posts. The exam will be held in three stages – preliminary examination, mains examination, and interview.

Those who qualify JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims exam will be eligible for JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the mains exam will sit for the interview round.

If one is willing to appear for JPSC Combined Civil Services examination, he/she should have a graduate degree from any recognised university.

The age limit for general category candidates is 35 years. It is 37 for OBCs and 40 years for those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Schedule Tribes (STs).

JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims exam will comprise two compulsory papers – General Studies paper 1 and General Studies paper 2 – of 200 marks each. Both the papers will be of objective type.

The mains examination will consist of six papers.

