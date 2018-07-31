GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society aims to fill 182 vacancies under different projects of new and backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories on the official website — jslps.org.

Updated:July 31, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
JSLPS Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: 182 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website http://jslps.org/
JSLPS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 182 vacancies under different projects or programmes for recruitment of new and backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories has begun on the official website of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society - jslps.org.

JSLPS aims to engage selected candidates on Contract basis for maximum up to 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘JSLPS Generic: Recruitment of Vacancies under different Programmes/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ at the bottom of the page
Step 4 – Select the respective posts from the drop down and continue
Step 5 – Fill the application form with required details and Continue
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.sids.co.in/jslps_aug18online/candidate_info.php

JSLPS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 182
State Level Positions:
Technical Support Officer - Value Chain (MKSP) - 1
Programme Executive (Resham Project) - 2
Administrative Assistant cum Computer - 1
Programme Manager – Finance - 1
Programme Executive - 1
Manager - 1
Administrative Assistant - 1
State Project Coordinator - 1
Project Coordinator - 2
Project Officer - 2
Administrative Assistant - 1
District Level Positions
District Manager- 51
District Accounts Officer - 1
District Accountant - 11
RPO-FSIC - 10
District Project Officer - 11
District Project Coordinator - 2
District M&E and MIS Coordinator - 1
Block Level Positions
Block Programme Manager (BPM) - 37
Block Project Officer (BPO) - 33
Block Technical Support Officer - 5

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://www.sids.co.in/jslps/JD%20and%20Eligibility%20Criteria_New%20and%20BAcklog_All.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.

