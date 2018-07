JSLPS Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: 182 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018

JSLPS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 182 vacancies under different projects or programmes for recruitment of new and backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories has begun on the official website of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society - jslps.org.JSLPS aims to engage selected candidates on Contract basis for maximum up to 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘JSLPS Generic: Recruitment of Vacancies under different Programmes/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ at the bottom of the pageStep 4 – Select the respective posts from the drop down and continueStep 5 – Fill the application form with required details and ContinueStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://www.sids.co.in/jslps_aug18online/candidate_info.php JSLPS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 182State Level Positions:Technical Support Officer - Value Chain (MKSP) - 1Programme Executive (Resham Project) - 2Administrative Assistant cum Computer - 1Programme Manager – Finance - 1Programme Executive - 1Manager - 1Administrative Assistant - 1State Project Coordinator - 1Project Coordinator - 2Project Officer - 2Administrative Assistant - 1District Level PositionsDistrict Manager- 51District Accounts Officer - 1District Accountant - 11RPO-FSIC - 10District Project Officer - 11District Project Coordinator - 2District M&E and MIS Coordinator - 1Block Level PositionsBlock Programme Manager (BPM) - 37Block Project Officer (BPO) - 33Block Technical Support Officer - 5Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.