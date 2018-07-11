GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JSLPS Recruitment 2018: 132 Posts, Apply Before 23 July 2018

JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.

Updated:July 11, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
JSLPS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 132 vacancies under Special Recruitment Drive has begun on the official website of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society - jslps.org.

JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instruction given below:

How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘JSLPS: special recruitment drive for backlog ST and SC vacancies under different Programs/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given at the bottom of the page
Step 4 – Select the respective posts from the drop down and continue
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details and Continue
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.sids.co.in/jslps718_online/candidate_info.php

JSLPS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 132
Project Coordinator – Irrigation (JOHAR) - 1
Program Executive – IT & MIS (MKSP) - 1
Accountant – State (MKSP) - 1
District Manager - Finance (DAY - NRLM) - 6
District Manager - FI (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager – SM & IB (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager - Livelihood (DAY - NRLM) - 2
District – M&E and MIS Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Accounts Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Accountant (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Manager – Skills & Jobs (DDU - GKY) - 2
Regional Project Officer – FISC – Agriculture Value Chain (JOHAR) - 3
District Project Officer - HVA (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer - Livestock (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer – MIS (JOHAR) (M&E and MIS) - 3
District Accountant (JOHAR) - 6
District Project Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District M&E and MIS Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District Accountant (JICA) - 1
Block Programme Manager (DAY – NRLM / MKSP) - 64
Block Project Officer (JOHAR) - 11
Block Technical Support Officer (JICA) - 3

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix: http://jslps.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/JD-For-Special-Drive-ST-SC.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
