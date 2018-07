JSLPS Recruitment 2018: 132 Posts, Apply Before 23 July 2018

JSLPS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 132 vacancies under Special Recruitment Drive has begun on the official website of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society - jslps.org JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instruction given below:How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in – Click on link ‘JSLPS: special recruitment drive for backlog ST and SC vacancies under different Programs/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home page– Click on ‘Apply Online’ given at the bottom of the page– Select the respective posts from the drop down and continue– Fill the form with required details and Continue– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceTotal Posts: 132Project Coordinator – Irrigation (JOHAR) - 1Program Executive – IT & MIS (MKSP) - 1Accountant – State (MKSP) - 1District Manager - Finance (DAY - NRLM) - 6District Manager - FI (DAY - NRLM) - 4District Manager – SM & IB (DAY - NRLM) - 4District Manager - Livelihood (DAY - NRLM) - 2District – M&E and MIS Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 5District Accounts Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 4District Accountant (DAY - NRLM) - 5District Manager – Skills & Jobs (DDU - GKY) - 2Regional Project Officer – FISC – Agriculture Value Chain (JOHAR) - 3District Project Officer - HVA (JOHAR) - 2District Project Officer - Livestock (JOHAR) - 2District Project Officer – MIS (JOHAR) (M&E and MIS) - 3District Accountant (JOHAR) - 6District Project Coordinator (JICA) - 1District M&E and MIS Coordinator (JICA) - 1District Accountant (JICA) - 1Block Programme Manager (DAY – NRLM / MKSP) - 64Block Project Officer (JOHAR) - 11Block Technical Support Officer (JICA) - 3Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix: http://jslps.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/JD-For-Special-Drive-ST-SC.pdf The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.