English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JSLPS Recruitment 2018: 132 Posts, Apply Before 23 July 2018
JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
JSLPS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 132 vacancies under Special Recruitment Drive has begun on the official website of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society - jslps.org.
JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instruction given below:
How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘JSLPS: special recruitment drive for backlog ST and SC vacancies under different Programs/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given at the bottom of the page
Step 4 – Select the respective posts from the drop down and continue
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details and Continue
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.sids.co.in/jslps718_online/candidate_info.php
JSLPS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 132
Project Coordinator – Irrigation (JOHAR) - 1
Program Executive – IT & MIS (MKSP) - 1
Accountant – State (MKSP) - 1
District Manager - Finance (DAY - NRLM) - 6
District Manager - FI (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager – SM & IB (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager - Livelihood (DAY - NRLM) - 2
District – M&E and MIS Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Accounts Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Accountant (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Manager – Skills & Jobs (DDU - GKY) - 2
Regional Project Officer – FISC – Agriculture Value Chain (JOHAR) - 3
District Project Officer - HVA (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer - Livestock (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer – MIS (JOHAR) (M&E and MIS) - 3
District Accountant (JOHAR) - 6
District Project Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District M&E and MIS Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District Accountant (JICA) - 1
Block Programme Manager (DAY – NRLM / MKSP) - 64
Block Project Officer (JOHAR) - 11
Block Technical Support Officer (JICA) - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix: http://jslps.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/JD-For-Special-Drive-ST-SC.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
Also Watch
JSLPS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for different projects to fill vacant backlog FTE position of ST & SC categories.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instruction given below:
How to apply for JSLPS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.sids.co.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘JSLPS: special recruitment drive for backlog ST and SC vacancies under different Programs/ Projects’ under ‘New Vacancies’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given at the bottom of the page
Step 4 – Select the respective posts from the drop down and continue
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details and Continue
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.sids.co.in/jslps718_online/candidate_info.php
JSLPS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 132
Project Coordinator – Irrigation (JOHAR) - 1
Program Executive – IT & MIS (MKSP) - 1
Accountant – State (MKSP) - 1
District Manager - Finance (DAY - NRLM) - 6
District Manager - FI (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager – SM & IB (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Manager - Livelihood (DAY - NRLM) - 2
District – M&E and MIS Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Accounts Officer (DAY - NRLM) - 4
District Accountant (DAY - NRLM) - 5
District Manager – Skills & Jobs (DDU - GKY) - 2
Regional Project Officer – FISC – Agriculture Value Chain (JOHAR) - 3
District Project Officer - HVA (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer - Livestock (JOHAR) - 2
District Project Officer – MIS (JOHAR) (M&E and MIS) - 3
District Accountant (JOHAR) - 6
District Project Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District M&E and MIS Coordinator (JICA) - 1
District Accountant (JICA) - 1
Block Programme Manager (DAY – NRLM / MKSP) - 64
Block Project Officer (JOHAR) - 11
Block Technical Support Officer (JICA) - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix: http://jslps.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/JD-For-Special-Drive-ST-SC.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Meghan Markle Aces Three Looks in Less Than 24 Hours; See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short