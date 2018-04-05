GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JSSC Field Clerk Limited Competitive Examination (FCLCE) 2017 Last Date extended to 16th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the competitive examination till 16th April 2018, pay the application fee till 19th April 2018, and upload their scanned photographs and signatures till 22nd April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 5, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
JSSC Field Clerk Limited Competitive Examination (FCLCE) 2017 Last Date extended to 16th April 2018
Screen grab of the official wesbite of JSSC.
JSSC State Field Clerk Limited Competitive Examination (FCLCE) 2017 registration date has been extended to 16th April 2018 by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). As per a notification released by JSSC on its official website – jssc.nic.in, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the competitive examination till 16th April 2018, pay the application fee till 19th April 2018, and upload their scanned photographs and signatures till 22nd April 2018.

JSSC FCLCE 2017 – Selection Process:

JSSC is tentatively scheduled to organize JSSC State Field Clerk Limited Competitive Examination (FCLCE) 2017 in May 2018, next month. The selection of candidates will be made in two stages viz:

Stage I:

The first stage will constitute a written examination of 100 marks, comprising subjective questions from Hindi subject carrying 60 marks and objective questions from Maths, General Knowledge and Computer subjects carrying 40 marks.

Stage II:

The second stage will test the typing speed of the candidates.

The final selection list will be made in the order of marks scored by individuals in Stage I written examination subject to their performance in Stage II typing test.

How to apply for JSSC FCLCE 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jssc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of ‘Online Application for FCLCE-2017.’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’, enter your details, pay the application fee, upload photograph and signature and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://eapplicationonline.com/jssc2018/pages/Index.aspx

JSSC FCLCE 2017 - Application Fee:

Unreserved candidates - Rs.800
SC/ST candidates (belonging to Jharkhand) - Rs.200

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
