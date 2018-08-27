JSSHS Delhi Recruitment 2018: 39 Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty Posts, Apply before 7th September 2018

JSSHS Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty has begun on the official website of the Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society (JSSHS), Janakpuri, New Delhi - jsshs.org.JSSHS aims to engage selected candidates on temporary or contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for JSSHS Recruitment 2018 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jsshs.orgStep 2 – Click on ‘Career and Opportunities’ link on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘To Submit application for various posts Click Here’ under ‘Career and Opportunities’Step 4 – Click on link ‘SBI Collect’Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditionsStep 6 – Click on ProceedStep 7 – Select Application fee from the drop downStep 8 – Fill the required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceStep 10 – To send the application, click on link ‘Applications are invited for the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty staffs on Temporary/ Contract basis’ under ‘Career and Opportunities’Step 11 – a PDF file will displayStep 12 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 13 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 14 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:The Director, Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society, C- 2B, Jankapuri, New Delhi – 110058Direct Link to download form - http://www.jsshs.org/images/downloads/advt-faculty-200818.pdfDirect Link to make payment - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htmUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1500SC/ ST Category – Rs.750Divyang Category - NILTotal Posts: 39Medical Superintendent - 1Professor - 8Associate Professor - 8Assistant Professor - 6Deputy Medical Superintendent - 1Chief Medical officer - 1Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.http://www.jsshs.org/images/downloads/advt-faculty-200818.pdfThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.