JSSHS Delhi Recruitment 2018: 39 Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty Posts, Apply before 7th September 2018

JSSHS aims to engage selected candidates on temporary or contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018, 4:00 PM

Updated:August 27, 2018, 1:25 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
JSSHS Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty has begun on the official website of the Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society (JSSHS), Janakpuri, New Delhi - jsshs.org.

JSSHS aims to engage selected candidates on temporary or contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for JSSHS Recruitment 2018 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jsshs.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career and Opportunities’ link on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘To Submit application for various posts Click Here’ under ‘Career and Opportunities’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘SBI Collect’
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions
Step 6 – Click on Proceed
Step 7 – Select Application fee from the drop down
Step 8 – Fill the required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 10 – To send the application, click on link ‘Applications are invited for the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Faculty staffs on Temporary/ Contract basis’ under ‘Career and Opportunities’
Step 11 – a PDF file will display
Step 12 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 13 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 14 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
The Director, Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society, C- 2B, Jankapuri, New Delhi – 110058

Direct Link to download form - http://www.jsshs.org/images/downloads/advt-faculty-200818.pdf

Direct Link to make payment - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htm

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.750
Divyang Category - NIL

JSSHS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 39
Medical Superintendent - 1
Professor - 8
Associate Professor - 8
Assistant Professor - 6
Deputy Medical Superintendent - 1
Chief Medical officer - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.jsshs.org/images/downloads/advt-faculty-200818.pdf

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

