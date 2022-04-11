JSW Utkal Steel Ltd Gets Environmental Clearance for Rs 65,000 Cr Steel Plant in Odisha

JSW Utkal Steel Limited has received environmental clearance for the establishment of the Greenfilm Integrated Steel Plant. With a capacity of 13.2 million crude steel per year, the project has been approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change.

The mega project will create employment opportunities for 72,000 people. It will provide 15,000 direct and 54,000 indirect employment opportunities. The project, to be built on an area of 2,750 acres, will only work on 2.6 acres of private land, with the consent of the landowner.

The state-of-the-art and environmentally-friendly integrated steel plant project is estimated to cost around Rs 65,000 crore. It has already been approved by JSW board members. The project work will start on a phased basis as soon as the Odisha government provides land for it. The approved project is one of the largest in the country in terms of production capacity.

