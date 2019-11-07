JU Teachers' Body Writes to Mamata Banerjee Over Arrear Payments, Calls for Two-day Strike

Kolkata: Two days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had announced implementation of the revised UGC pay scale - Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) expressed their dismay after the state government decided to apply it with effect from January 1, 2020 instead of January 1, 2016.

JUTA in a letter to the Mamata Banerjee said, “All central universities have implemented the new pay scales, with effect from January 1, 2016 and only four state university including Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and West Bengal had not done so up to the end of October 2019.” The Teachers’ Association in the later thanked the CM for announcing the new pay scales from January 1, 2020.

However, the teachers’ body expressed their concerns over the arrear payment for the past four years.

“However, you will appreciate that by doing this the government of West Bengal is not only discriminating against teachers in this state, as compared to their peers elsewhere in the country, but also making them suffer a substantial financial loss, by not paying them their rightful dues by way of arrear payment for four years,” the letter said.

The teachers body also allege that the state government is benefiting the central government and depriving teachers of the state. It urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision and give teachers their full arrears from January 1, 2016.

Partha Pratim Ray, General Secretary of JUTA said, “If the state government implement it with effect from January 1, 2020 (instead of 2016), then we will be deprived of huge financial loss for four years. The arrear payment is our rightful dues and we should get it.”

The teachers’ body is meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on November 9 to discuss elected teacher representatives in the statutory bodies as per University Act, central funding and eminence tag issue.

“Discussion on UGC revise pay scale is not on the agenda because we have already initiated a dialogue with the state government,” Partha Pratim Ray said.

Meanwhile, JUTA has called for two days strike on 19th and 20th November against non- implementation of UGC revised pay scale from 2016.

On November 5, Mamata Banerjee had organised a ‘get together’ after Governor Dhankhar wished to meet JUTA to discuss various demands including implementation the revised UGC pay scale.

Mamata, hinting at the Governor, had said, “Don’t pay heed to what others are saying. No need to worry about anything. If you have any issue/problems, please come to me directly. We are here to resolve your issues.”

Dhankar replying to the comment said in a tweet, “@MamataOfficial. Making an earnest effort to read between the lines. All my actions as Governor and Chancellor are as scripted in the Constitution and Acts of Universities.”

The ruling government under Mamata Banerjee and Governor had locked in war of words over multiple issues.

