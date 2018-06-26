English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Judge Confines Daughter Over Affair With Supreme Court Lawyer, Patna HC Comes to Her Rescue
The HC then ordered the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), where the girl was studying, to provide her accommodation in its guest house, while allowing her to meet anyone she wishes to.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Patna: A district court judge forcefully confined his daughter as she was in love with a Supreme Court lawyer and asked the boy to clear the Civil Services exam if he wanted to marry her.
It was on Tuesday that the girl was rescued after the Patna High Court took suo moto cognizance of the case and ordered the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), where the girl was studying, to provide her accommodation in its guest house. The HC also allowed the girl to meet anyone she wishes.
The court further set the next date of hearing as July 12.
Furthermore, the bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad directed the Patna Police to provide the girl, Yashashwi, with security during her stay in the guest house.
Earlier, the bench had directed Patna Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj to escort Yashashwi from Khagaria, where her father Subhash Chandra Chaurasia is posted as District and Sessions judge, and produce her before the court by 2:15 pm on Tuesday.
Yashashwi told the bench that she was in love with Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Bansal and wanted to marry him. She has just graduated with a law degree from CNLU and met Bansal while doing her internship in Delhi.
The girl had gone to appear for the Delhi Judicial Services Exam on May 6 this year with her mother. While there, she met Bansal outside her hotel but the couple was spotted by Yashashwi's mother, who forced her daughter to return back home to Patna without even letting her appear for the exam.
Bansal told the media that Yashashwi informed him over the phone that her father had confined, assaulted her. “I could hear her cry. One day her mother heard us talking and snatched the phone, warning me to stay away from her daughter,” he said.
On May 25, Bansal travelled to Patna and met the father, who did not allow the couple to meet and challenged the lawyer to clear the civil services examination if he wanted to marry Yashashwi.
Siddharth stayed back and moved from pillar-to-post to get the girl released from her father's clutches. The Patna HC took suo moto cognizance of the case and summoned Chaurasia to appear before the court.
