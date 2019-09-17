Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Judge Trying INX Media Cases Against Chidambarams to Also Handle Aircel-Maxis Cases

All pending matters related to the case will be handled over to Special Judge Kuhar from October 1, since judge Saini is retiring at the end of September.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Judge Trying INX Media Cases Against Chidambarams to Also Handle Aircel-Maxis Cases
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has transferred all cases pertaining to Aircel-Maxis scam, involving P Chidambaram and his son, from Special Judge OP Saini to Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who is trying INX-Media cases against the father-son duo. All pending matters related to this case will be handled over to Special Judge Kuhar from October 1, since judge Saini is retiring at the end of September.

"Chief Justice and Judges of this Court (high court) have been pleased to order that cases pertaining to 2G Spectrum scam pending in the Court of Mr O P Saini, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act)(CBl), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi be transferred and allocated to the Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-09, Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi presently presided over by Mr A K Kuhar with effect from October, 1, 2019 which shall be the designated Court to undertake the trial of the said 2G Spectrum Cases in addition to matters already pending before the Court of Mr AK Kuhar," the order issued by the high court said.

Judge Kuhar is currently presiding over the special court to try lawmakers in the national capital including Congress leader DK Shivakumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members, among others.

The Supreme Court had appointed Judge Saini to try all cases pertaining to the alleged 2G spectrum allocation scam on a day-to-day basis. In 2G spectrum case all the accused were acquitted by the special court in December 2017. Prior to that, the court had also discharged former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi in Aircel maxis case.

He had recently granted anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in Aircel maxis case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram