Judge Who Gave Verdict in Babri Masjid Demolition Case is Appointed 'Up-lokayukta'

Retired judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who gave the verdict in the high-profile Babri mosque demolition case, took oath as an ‘up-lokayukta in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. “Yadav was appointed as third ‘up-lokayukta’ by the Governor on April 6. On Monday, Yadav was administered oath by Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra in the presence of other senior officers,” an official statement said here.

The anti-corruption watchdog comprises the Lokayukta and three ‘up-lokayuktas’. As a judge of special CBI court, Yadav gave the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case on Sep 30, 2020, acquitting all the accused including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

The Lokayukta is from a non-political background and functions as a statutory authority probing into cases primarily related to corruption, government mismanagement, or abuse of power by public servants or ministers.

