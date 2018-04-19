English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Judge Who Resigned After Mecca Masjid Blast Case Verdict Told to Go Back to Work
He had submitted his resignation on April 16, soon after acquitting Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.
Image for representation.
The resignation of metropolitan sessions judge K Ravinder Reddy, who quit after pronouncing the judgement in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, was rejected on Thursday. The judge was asked to take up his charge immediately.
The judge had also applied for 15 days’ leave, which was also cancelled.
Ravinder Reddy is also in-charge of the special NIA court at Nampally.
He had submitted his resignation on April 16, soon after acquitting Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.
The decision of the judge came as a huge surprise for everyone. The judge has cited “personal reason” for resignation and said it had nothing to do with judgment.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted to say that he was surprised by the decision. "Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision," he said
