Judges Don't Have to Face Elections...They Have No Public Scrutiny: Law Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that judges don’t have to face elections and they have no public scrutiny, but people still “watch” and “assess" them. The law minister’s comments are the latest in the flashpoint between the executive and judiciary amid an ongoing debate over the Supreme Court’s collegium system of appointing judges.

At an event hosted by the Delhi Bar Association, Rijiju said, “Judges don’t have to face elections. They have no public scrutiny. That’s why I said that though the public doesn’t choose you, they watch you and also assess you and make an opinion about you. In the era of social media, nothing is hidden.”

#WATCH | “After becoming judges, they don’t have to face elections or scrutiny by the public," says Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/4aLPjLoGrk— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

In a veiled attack on the collegium system, Rijiju said, “Don’t think that no questions would be raised on the existing system. And sometimes, there are changes that are brought to the existing system. That’s why more than 100 amendments are brought to the existing system.”

Rijiju on Sunday cited the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.

Sharing the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi Court, on Twitter, Rijiju wrote: “elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme.”

The law minister had recently written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud suggesting the inclusion of representatives of the Union and state governments in the Supreme Court and high court collegiums, respectively, to infuse transparency and public accountability in the selection of judges.

This had stirred up a political row with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal calling the move dangerous. Rijiju, however, said that his letter to the CJI — seeking representation of the Centre in the Supreme Court Collegium — was “just a follow-up action” in sync with a previous Supreme Court judgment.

Rijiju had described the collegium system – which came into being in 1992 – as something “alien” to the Indian Constitution. Rijiju had earlier told News18 that the collegium system of judicial appointment was faulty and must be changed.

(With PTI inputs)

