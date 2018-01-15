Judges Vs CJI: Semblance of Cordiality But Issues Far from Being Resolved

Also, even though Attorney General K K Venugopal later told reporters in the Supreme Court that the issue was being resolved, he did not elaborate the method or the contours of the resolution.

: Two days after the four most senior judges spoke out openly against the Chief Justice of India, a semblance of cordiality returned in the Supreme Court on Monday with all the judges getting together for a customary morning tea.The judges, present in the Court, assembled in the lounge around the usual time of 10.15 am while the registrars and some security staff were asked to step out of the lounge.Justices J Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph, however, were not present in the judges' lounge since they had not made it to the court by that time.According to the sources, judges did interact with each other but the issues raised by the four judges at a press briefing on Friday afternoon or calling a 'Full Court' meeting was not discussed at all.The AG was also unable to confirm whether the CJI will henceforth embark upon a new process of allocating the cases equitably to all the benches in the Supreme Court.When asked if he has met any of the judges, Venugopal said "nobody at all", including the CJI.Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India chairman Manan Mishra also made a statement that the issues seemed to have been settled but he too failed to substantiate the claim.Sources tellthat the issues flagged by the four judges remain to be answered in specifics by the CJI and that there have been no developments during the day.Later in the day, two petitions seeking inquiry into circumstances surrounding the death of special CBI judge BH Loya was also retained in the same bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra. This also meant the four judges' dissent failed to alter the CJI's decision regarding fixing this case in Court No.10 -- another sign why there could be no changes in the positions.