1-min read

JUET Result 2019: Jammu University Declares Entrance Test Results for UG, PG Courses at juet.in

Jammu University released the Jammu University Entrance Test Result on June 20 on the official website juet.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
JUET Result 2019: Jammu University Declares Entrance Test Results for UG, PG Courses at juet.in
(Image: News18.com)
JUET Result 2019 | The University of Jammu has declared the JUET Result 2019 for UG, PG courses on June 20. The JUET Result 2019 was released and uploaded on the Jammu University’s official website juet.in.

All candidates who took the Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) 2019 entrance test on June 9 can check result status through the direct link. The exam was held in paper-pen format and test duration was 2.5 hours. The JUET entrance test answer keys for several courses was published on June 10.

JUET 2019: Steps to Check Jammu University UG, PG Result

Step 1: Visit the University of Jammu’s official website: juet.in

Step 2: Click on the applicant login window and enter the required details

Step 3: Hit submit button

Step 4: The JUET Result 2019 for selected course will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The counseling dates for UG and PG seat allotment to shortlisted candidates is expected after the final year results are announced.

