Jugaad-Sanitising: Transport Workers Build Soap Dispensing Machines From Scrap
This is the latest in a series of efforts the corporation staff has put in. Earlier, the corporation had placed a mobile sanitiser bus at different places and some of its old buses were converted to fever clinics.
The units will soon be placed at all bus depots across the city. (Credit: News18)
Bengaluru: The staff at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has made soap dispensing units using scrap material in their bus depots. The units are made at zero cost and have been placed at six of the corporation's depots.
A sanitizer bottle is placed on a horizontal plate at suitable height. When the pedal, placed on the ground, is stamped, a line linking the pedal and bottle cap is pulled down also pulling the cap down. This results in the sanitiser being dispensed as long the pedal is stamped. The units will soon be placed at all depots.
This is the latest in a series of efforts the corporation staff has put in to assist in the Covid-19 situation. Earlier, the corporation had placed a mobile sanitiser bus at different places and some of its old buses were converted to fever clinics. The staff had also stitched more than 7000 masks for the department.
The corporation which had suspended its services during the lockdown has incurred a loss of Rs. 403 crores as of Wednesday. Its buses are now being used for transportation of migrant workers within the state.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moment of Goodbye: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan
- 'Missing the Madness': What Social Distancing Means for Adrenalin Starved World of Fantasy Sports
- Irrfan Khan Wanted to See Theatre World Grow in India
- Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal Lead Sporting Fraternity's Mourning
- Everyone Wants to Go to New Zealand Because the Country Has 'Eliminated' Coronavirus