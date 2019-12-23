Jugsalai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

47. Jugsalai (जुगसलाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Jugsalai is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,26,663 eligible electors, of which 1,66,273 were male, 1,60,389 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jugsalai, there are 6898 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3726 are male, 3172 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2404 voters in the 80+ age category and 2666 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jugsalai Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Muchiram Bauri AB -- -- Mohan Lal Rajak BSP -- -- Chaitu Ram JMM -- -- Mangal Kalindi JVMP -- -- Ramchandra Paswan AJSU -- -- Ram Chandra Sahis Shiv Sena -- -- Bablu Ruhidas PPOI(D) -- -- Malay Kumar Behera APOI -- -- Bijay Mukhi IND -- -- Vishal Kumar Das

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,03,248 eligible electors, of which 1,55,259 were male, 1,47,988 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,247.

Jugsalai has an elector sex ratio of 964.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ram Chandra Sahis of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 25045 votes which was 12.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 40.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,482 votes which was 2.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 28.63% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 47. Jugsalai Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.38%, while it was 60% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 381 polling stations in 47. Jugsalai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 318.

Extent: 47. Jugsalai constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Jugsalai police station (excluding Bagbera Town and Gram Panchayats Karandih-Purihasa, Hargarghutu, Bagbera and village (1167) Kitadih); Golmuri and Paramda police stations in Dhalbhum sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jugsalai is: 22.8626 86.3285.

