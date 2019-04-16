English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Juice, Jail & Jeopardy: Two Indians Steal 900 Boxes of Juice in Dubai, Face Deportation
The thefts took place at a catering company's branch in Al Barsha between April 2017 and May 2018. The stolen products were worth Dh 23,760 (approx Rs 4.50 lakh).
Representative image .(Photo: Reuters)
Dubai: Two Indian expats and a Pakistani were sentenced to six months of imprisonment by a Dubai court for stealing 900 boxes of juice from a food catering company's branch at a police academy.
The court on Monday also imposed a fine of Dh 150,000 (approx Rs 28 lakh) on the trio. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh 23,760 (approx Rs 4.50 lakh) each, the Khaleej Times reported.
The three will be deported to their respective countries upon completion of their jail sentences.
The thefts took place at the company's branch in Al Barsha between April 2017 and May 2018. The stolen products were worth Dh 23,760 (approx Rs 4.50 lakh).
According to the report, the 33-year-old Indian warehouse keeper allowed his two transportation worker accomplices -- a 31-year-old Indian and a 30-year-old Pakistani -- to keep a large number of juice boxes when the deliveries were made instead of depositing them at the warehouse.
They sold the juice later. While the keeper collected Dh 10,800 (approx Rs 2 lakh) from the unlawful deal, he signed receipts and bills that the merchandise was delivered and deposited at the warehouse.
The three have been convicted of embezzlement, forgery, use of forged e-documents and criminal complicity.
