1-min read

Jumbo 'Poisoned' to Death Over Mahout Dispute in Bihar's Begusarai

Mohammad Maksud lodged an FIR against the elephant's previous mahouts accusing them of poisoning the pachyderm to death over a dispute with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Sinha said.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Jumbo 'Poisoned' to Death Over Mahout Dispute in Bihar's Begusarai
Image for representation only.

Begusarai: An elephant was found dead in Bihar's Begusarai district on Sunday, with its mahout claiming that the pachyderm was poisoned, police said.

Mohammad Maksud lodged an FIR against the elephant's previous mahouts Mohammad Gayas, Mohammad Shamshad and Mohammad Nishad accusing them of poisoning the pachyderm to death over a dispute with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Sinha said.

The elephant was owned by a family of Tajpur village under Teghra police station limits. An investigation into the case is on, Sinha said. Meanwhile, Begusarai Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Kumar Sinha said a team of veterinary doctors will conduct a post-mortem of the elephant.

The pachyderm will be buried under the supervision of forest department officials, he added.

