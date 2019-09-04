Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jumping Red Light Costs Auto Driver Dear as Gurugram Traffic Police Fines Him Rs 32,500

The man was stopped by the traffic cops in the afternoon for violating the traffic signal. He also failed to produce documents. The traffic police impounded his vehicle for multiple violations.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jumping Red Light Costs Auto Driver Dear as Gurugram Traffic Police Fines Him Rs 32,500
Picture for Representation (File Photo)
Loading...

Gurugram: After a resident of Delhi was fined Rs 23,000 by Gurugram Police for flouting several rules, an auto-rickshaw driver issued Rs 32,500 challan to an auto-rickshaw driver for multiple violations under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The driver was fined for jumping the traffic red light in the Sikandarpur area and was issued a challan of Rs 32, 500.

Mohamad Mustakin, a native of West Bengal who lives in DLF phase 3, was stopped by the traffic cops in the afternoon for violating the traffic signal. He also failed to produce documents. The traffic police impounded his vehicle for multiple violations.

Mustakin, formerly a daily wage worker, said he had started plying auto, some two months ago and had no money to pay the fine.

In another case, Dinesh Madan, a resident of Geeta Colony in East Delhi, was caught by cops outside the district court driving scooty without helmet.

When asked to show necessary documents, like registration certificate, insurance, driving licence and pollution certificate, he failed to do so. "Hence, the cops fined Rs 5,000 for RC, Rs 5,000 for driving licence, Rs 10,000 for pollution certificate, Rs 2,000 for third party insurance and Rs 1,000 for driving without helmet or turban," said Subhash Bokan, Gurugram Police PRO. The vehicle was also impounded, he added.

In some cases, people forget to carry necessary document and thus we assured Madan and other violators that on presentation of valid documents the fine would be reduced, Bokan said.

Madan said he was working with an advertisement agency and had come to the civil court to collect ads for newspapers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram