Junagadh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Junagadh (જૂનાગઢ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Junagadh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of Junagadh is 75.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,35,832 votes which was 14.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Solanki Dinubhai Boghabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13,759 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.88% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Junagadh was: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,017 men, 7,13,524 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Junagadh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Junagadh is: 21.25 70.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जूनागढ़, गुजरात (Hindi); জুনাগড়, গুজরাত (Bengali); जुनागढ, गुजरात (Marathi); જૂનાગઢ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ஜூனாகத், குஜராத் (Tamil); జూనాగఢ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಜುನಾಗಢ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ജുനാഗന്ത്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Junagadh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Karia Dhirenbhai Amrutlal
VPRP
--
--
Rathod Nathabhai Vasharambhai
IND
--
--
Zala Mukeshbhai Bharamalbhai
IND
--
--
Panchabhai Bhayabhai Damaniya
IND
--
--
Pradipbhai Mavjibhai Tank
RSP(S)
--
--
Bhut Ashokbhai Bhimjibhai
INC
--
--
Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai
IND
--
--
Vala Jaypalsinh Hajabhai
IND
--
--
Makwana Dharmendra Vajubhai
IND
--
--
Haresh Manubhai Sardhara
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Deven Govindbhai Vanvi
BJP
--
--
Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai
