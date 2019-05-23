Junagadh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Junagadh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Karia Dhirenbhai Amrutlal VPRP -- -- Rathod Nathabhai Vasharambhai IND -- -- Zala Mukeshbhai Bharamalbhai IND -- -- Panchabhai Bhayabhai Damaniya IND -- -- Pradipbhai Mavjibhai Tank RSP(S) -- -- Bhut Ashokbhai Bhimjibhai INC -- -- Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai IND -- -- Vala Jaypalsinh Hajabhai IND -- -- Makwana Dharmendra Vajubhai IND -- -- Haresh Manubhai Sardhara NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Deven Govindbhai Vanvi BJP -- -- Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai

13. Junagadh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of Junagadh is 75.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,35,832 votes which was 14.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Solanki Dinubhai Boghabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13,759 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.88% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Junagadh was: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,017 men, 7,13,524 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Junagadh is: 21.25 70.3333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जूनागढ़, गुजरात (Hindi); জুনাগড়, গুজরাত (Bengali); जुनागढ, गुजरात (Marathi); જૂનાગઢ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ஜூனாகத், குஜராத் (Tamil); జూనాగఢ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಜುನಾಗಢ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ജുനാഗന്ത്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).