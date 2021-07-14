Junagadh Zoo Buzzing with Lion Cubs, 14 New Arrivals till June

Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoo is currently buzzing with lion cubs. As many as 14 lion cubs have been born so far this year till June and all are safe.

The zoo currently has 74 lions. There are 24 males, 35 females and 12 lion cubs. In the last five years, about 50 new lion cubs have been born at Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoo, which is a matter of pride for a zoo. This zoo is the only breeding centre for Asiatic lions in the country.

A record-breaking 24 lion cubs were born at the zoo in Junagadh last year. This year, 14 lion cubs have been born, and the figure is likely to rise by the end of the year. Pregnant lions are constantly monitored by the zoo’s veterinarian. At the same time, if the lioness is left alone in her way, which is isolated by the zoo, and her food and medicine are taken care of so that she can easily give birth to a cub.

From here, about 80 lions have been given to different zoos in the country and abroad under the ‘animal exchange programme’ and other animals and birds have been brought here from there.

The zoo has had an animal exchange programme since 1978. The gene pool here also has a breeding programme for other animals. Lions born here are not released into the wild. There were five lions born in 2018, five in 2019, 24 in 2020 and 14 in 2021.

