'Jungle Raj' Returns in Bihar? Rape, Murder, Loot, Kidnapping, Jailbreak, Extortion Around Patna in Single Day

Amid allegations by BJP of ‘Jungle Raj’ (lawlessness) returning to Bihar, cases of loot, extortion, rape, murder and jailbreak have been reported in a single day from in and around Patna and adjoining districts.

While a case of kidnapping was reported from Patna’s Kankarbagh, an incident of robbery was reported from Income Tax roundabout of the city on the same day a cases of extortion, rape, murder and jailbreak were reported from nearby towns.

The incidents come in the backdrop of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar facing BJP’s criticism over ‘Jungle Raj’ (lawlessness) returning to Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government coming to power.

Responding to the BJP’s jibe last week, CM Nitish Kumar had said “Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj”.

The CRIME CASES IN AND AROUND PATNA

>Kidnapping

Hospital manager Ravi Ranjan and staff Subhash were kidnapped from Kankarbagh in Patna. Police reached the spot on being informed of the incident and launched an investigation. Kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh after being abducting the hospital manager in Swift Dzire car. Police, with the help of tower location, nabbed the three kidnappers from Chapra and both the victims were safely rescued.

>Loot:

An incident of robbery was reported at income tax roundabout in Patna. Rs 2 lakh was reportedly looted by criminals from railway personnel. The place of loot was just 100 metres from Kotwali police station.

>Extortion:

In Muzaffarpur, a case of extortion of Rs 1.5 crore from a textile merchant was reported on Wednesday. As per reports, extortionists barged in to textile merchant’s shop with pistols and asked for protection money on gunpoint.

The extortionists took the name of Muzaffarpur SSP and asked the textile merchant to open the locked shop and threatened him that he would be killed if he does not give Rs 1.5 crore as protection money.

The textile merchant, Ranjan Kumar, has lodged an FIR in connection with the matter.

>Rape:

A minor girl was raped in a hotel after running away from home in Danapur town of Patna. The family reportedly caught the accused and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered in Danapur police station in connection with the matter.

>Murder:

A silk trader in Bhagalpur, Mohammad Afzal, was shot dead at Nathnagar’s KB Lal Road by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

Reports said that locals were angered as police took half an hour to reach the spot despite a police station being just 300 metres away from the incident site.

>Jailbreak

In Darbhanga, three juveniles ran away from the Children’s Improvement Home by breaking the lock of the grill of their cell. The in-charge of the children’s correctional home gave information to the Laheriasarai police station regarding the jailbreak.

