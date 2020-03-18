Junior Doctor Who Treated COVID-19 Patients at Lucknow Hospital Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lucknow: A junior doctor, who was part of a team of medical professionals involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the King George Medical College in Lucknow, tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 16 in Uttar Pradesh.

The doctor, who was working as a Non-PG Junior Resident at the Hospital’s Medicine Department, has been shifted to the isolation ward at KGMU in Lucknow, said Hospital spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, a doctor who had treated a coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has now tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The latest cases of infection among doctors is alarming given the high vulnerability of medical officials, who are responsible for treating the COVID-19 patients, to fall prey to the deadly disease.

All the coronavirus patients are under observation at the isolation ward in KGMU. So far, Lucknow has reported two positive cases.

On Tuesday, all the competitive and educational examinations in Uttar Pradesh were cancelled and the closure of educational institutions was extended till April 2, 2020, by the Yogi Adityanath government to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Shrikant Sharma, govt spokesperson and Minister, said, “All the tourist places have been closed down till March 31 due to coronavirus spread and orders have been issued for the same. Multiplexes, educational institutions, etc. will now be closed till April 2. We have also appealed to the religious leaders to avoid large gatherings in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches. Also, Tehsil Diwas, which was being held in different parts of the state and Janta Darshan, have been suspended till April 2, 2020.”

Besides, a committee has been formed comprising Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and Labour Minister, to ensure the wellness of the poor people who are expected the face the brunt of a lockdown. The committee will submit the report to the Chief Minister within three days. On the basis of the report, the government will issue funds to the account of the poor, who are mainly daily wage workers.

Apart from this, the Yogi government has announced that the UP government will provide free treatment to patients suffering from the novel Coronavirus.

So far, 19,473 people have been screened at the state airport, while more than 12.81 lakh people have been screened at border check posts and about 1,957 villages along the border with Nepal have been sanitised. The health department has also identified 1,155 quarantine beds across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.