Junior Doctor's Decomposed Body Recovered from Flat in Southeast Delhi
The police was informed about the incident the doctor's flatmate who had gone to Goa on July 19, returned at 2am on Tuesday.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 30-year-old junior doctor was found dead at his flat in Southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Tuesday morning. The initial probe suggests that it is a case of suicide, the police said.
The doctor, identified as Sudhanshu Singh, worked at the Safdarjung Hospital where he was doing PG in Anesthesia.
The police was informed about the incident after Singh's flatmate, Dr Rudra who had gone to Goa on July 19, returned at 2am on Tuesday. At around 8am, he realized that Singh’s room was locked from inside with foul smell emanating from it and informed the police.
The police broke open the door and found Singh’s decomposing body lying on the mattress alongside the door. “A cannula/ injection was found administered in his right hand," a senior police official said. Empty vials of medicines in large numbers were also recovered from the dustbin.
Singh’s family has been informed and the body sent for postmortem. Police said they are also trying to find if any suicide note was left behind. The probe is on to ascertain the cause of the suicide.
