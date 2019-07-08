Junior Doctors Failed in Patna for 'Not Prescribing Medicine of Particular Brand', Go on Strike
Doctors from the orthopaedics department at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) have been on strike since Friday, but other facilities are functioning normally.
Junior doctors protest at the Patna College and Medical Hospital. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Patna: Services at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the largest government hospital in Bihar, have been hit for three days as junior doctors struck work demanding action against a senior professor.
The junior doctors alleged that some of them have failed in examinations as they did not prescribe medicines of a particular brand, as directed by the head of the orthopaedic department. The accused doctor was not available for comments.
Sources in the hospital said the orthopaedics department has been badly hit since Friday but other facilities are functioning quite normally since very few junior doctors of other departments have boycotted work.
"Efforts are on to resolve the issue with the striking doctors. The district civil surgeon has been requested to provide us with manpower to meet the deficit," PMCH Superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said.
The head of the orthopaedic department used to put pressure on the juniors to prescribe medicines of a particular brand and those who did not comply with his diktat failed in their examinations, the agitators claimed. The hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry in this regard.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Satire: Dhoni's Role & Other Elephant in the Room Stories
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
- Upcoming Nissan Leaf EV Spotted Charging in Kerala Secretariat
- Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment
- No, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Being in Love Does Not Mean Freedom to Hit Your Partner
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s