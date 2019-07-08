Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Junior Doctors Failed in Patna for 'Not Prescribing Medicine of Particular Brand', Go on Strike

Doctors from the orthopaedics department at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) have been on strike since Friday, but other facilities are functioning normally.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Junior Doctors Failed in Patna for 'Not Prescribing Medicine of Particular Brand', Go on Strike
Junior doctors protest at the Patna College and Medical Hospital. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...

Patna: Services at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the largest government hospital in Bihar, have been hit for three days as junior doctors struck work demanding action against a senior professor.

The junior doctors alleged that some of them have failed in examinations as they did not prescribe medicines of a particular brand, as directed by the head of the orthopaedic department. The accused doctor was not available for comments.

Sources in the hospital said the orthopaedics department has been badly hit since Friday but other facilities are functioning quite normally since very few junior doctors of other departments have boycotted work.

"Efforts are on to resolve the issue with the striking doctors. The district civil surgeon has been requested to provide us with manpower to meet the deficit," PMCH Superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said.

The head of the orthopaedic department used to put pressure on the juniors to prescribe medicines of a particular brand and those who did not comply with his diktat failed in their examinations, the agitators claimed. The hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry in this regard.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram