Junior Doctors in Telangana Threaten Stir over Retirement Age
Health Minister Eatala Rajender had Friday last said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approved the proposal to increase the retirement age.
Telangana Junior Doctors Association threatened to hold protest over retirement age. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) Sunday threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state governments decision to enhance the retirement age of doctors in medical college hospitals from 58 to 65.
TJUDA chairperson P S Vijayender told PTI if the decision was not revoked they would launch the indefinite boycott of medical services and elective duties (out-patient and elective surgeries) from Monday.
Strike notices have been served in government hospitals across the state, he said.
If any government order or ordinance on age increase is issued we have no option but to go for an indefinite strike and legal action, the TJUDA members said in their representation.
According to Vijayender, the proposal to increase the retirement age of teacher-doctors would cause huge loss to the young unemployed specialist doctors aspiring to be recruited as assistant professors for the next 10 years.
The TJUDA leader said there has been no recruitment for the past 10 years and no time-bound promotions for the teaching staff.
TJUDA demanded the government to implement the regular calendar year for recruitment of assistant professors and career advancement scheme immediately wherein faculty can be re-designated as 'designate associate professor and designate professor and also to re-appoint professors upon retirement on contract basis in required departments.
Health Minister Eatala Rajender had Friday last said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approved the proposal to increase the retirement age.
TJUDA, which has been opposing the proposal, had submitted a memorandum to the health secretary last week.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
- Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident
- Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s