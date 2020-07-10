Junior Resident Doctor at AIIMS Jumps to His Death

A junior resident doctor in the Department of Psychiatry at the AIIMS allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the doctors hostel at about 5 p.m., here on Friday.

"At about 5 p.m., he jumped from the building. He was immediately rushed to the emergency but could not be saved," said a senior police officer.

Sources said that the doctor, identified as Anurag, about 25 years old, was suffering from depression for some time. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police.

Earlier on Monday, a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for Covid-19 had allegedly killed himself by jumping off the fourth floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

