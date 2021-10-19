Junk the Jargon: Modi Govt Tells Ministries to Go for User-friendly Press Releases on Cabinet Decisions

Jargon-free, effective communication seems to be the new motto of the Narendra Modi government as it directs ministries to disseminate information to the public in simple language so people get the real import of the accruing benefits of Cabinet decisions.

In a letter, the Cabinet Secretariat has asked all ministries to improve their communication strategies to this effect. According to the letter, information on Cabinet decisions should be disseminated in a manner and language “easily understandable” to people. It advises that salient features of such decisions could be explained “preferably in a Question-Answer format for easy comprehension”.

Ministries have been directed to prepare the content in regional languages as well, besides English and Hindi, for wider dissemination.

A senior Secretary told News18.com that press releases and communication material prepared after cabinet decisions were found to be long and unwieldy, and contained highly technical or bureaucratic jargon that was not public-friendly.

“The idea is that the language should be easy as ultimately it is the target beneficiaries who should understand what has been done for them,” the Secretary said.

The Cabinet Secretariat’s letter, too, emphasises that the purpose of the communication plan is to “facilitate effective dissemination" of Cabinet decisions among people.

The Modi government had first formulated a communication plan for Cabinet decisions in 2017 which mentioned the importance of effective and wide publicity for such decisions through mass, social and personal media with focused attention on target beneficiaries and regions. “The communication plan should incorporate a comparison between the earlier scenario and the one which would emerge as a result of the Cabinet decision, and also highlight how it will be an improvement over the past,” the plan formulated last in 2017 had mentioned.

